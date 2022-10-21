Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Week 9 Red Zone weather forecast

Expect mild, occasionally breezy weather for tonight's games.
Expect mild, occasionally breezy weather for tonight's games.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The weather in the Red Zone will be mild and occasionally breezy, but totally dry! No rain in the forecast for today with clear skies over East Texas, but south winds will be a bit on the breezy side, occasionally blowing upwards of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will sit close to 80 degrees by kick-off time, and will only drop to near 70 degrees by the final whistle.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches crash
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
Chuck Walker
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, both of Channelview, Texas
2 arrested after high-speed chase through Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin

Latest News

RZ Game Ball Winner: WhiteHouse Wildcats
RZ Game Ball Winner: Whitehouse Wildcats
Lady Panthers win district
Lady Panthers Win District
Big Sandy’s Christian Kearby catches long pass for 51 yard touchdown
Big Sandy’s Christian Kearby catches long pass for 51 yard touchdown
Big Sandy’s Christian Kearby catches long pass for 51 yard touchdown
Big Sandy’s Christian Kearby catches long pass for 51 yard touchdown