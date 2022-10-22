Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a warm and windy start to the weekend, and we can expect very similar conditions tomorrow as well. Skies will remain partly cloudy into the overnight hours as well as early tomorrow morning, but some partial clearing is expected tomorrow afternoon so there will be plenty of sunshine to go with our gusty southerly winds. East Texas will remain dry tomorrow, but rain and storm chances will be on the increase as our next cold front will begin to move into the area later in the day. We’ll start off Monday with mild and quite conditions with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A cold front and upper-level disturbance will begin to track eastward through Central Texas in the early afternoon, allowing for a few storms to develop to our west. Once storms are a bit better organized, the cold front will likely begin to push further east into our area later in the evening and overnight, allowing for more that one round of showers and storms. Widespread severe weather is not likely at this time, but some heavy to very heavy rainfall will be possible, as well as some strong to damaging wind gusts and potentially even some small hail. All rain will likely be gone by early Tuesday afternoon if not sooner, and temperatures will be noticeably cooler for the middle of next week, ranging in the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs. We will start to warm back up into the middle 70s by Thursday, then a second cold front will arrive on Friday, offering another shot at scattered rain as well as some cooler than average temperatures for the final weekend of October.

