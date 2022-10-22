Suspect in murder of Jorge Gonzalez caught

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officers with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, WFPD Special Operations Unit, DPS and US Marshall Service have been actively searching for 24-year-old Adan Chavez for the murder of Jorge Gonzalez on October 1, at North 8th and Central Fwy.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department, Chavez also had a federal arrest warrant for Human Smuggling. On Saturday, a search warrant was obtained for an address in the 1100 blk of Rowland Rd. At around 2 p.m. The WFPD SWAT team went inside the home and found Chavez. He was placed under arrest.

This was a joint operation between several agencies as well as several units from within the WFPD. Officials say this is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News Channel 6 as we continue to follow this developing story.

