Two healthcare workers shot inside Methodist Dallas Hospital, suspect shot by officers

By Julian Esparza
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Two healthcare workers were shot near the labor and delivery area of Methodist Dallas Hospital this morning, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Jenkins says the suspect was shot by responding officers.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

Jenkins asks for prayers for the family and friends of the victims, along with the Methodist Dallas staff.

This is a developing story. More information will be added to this story as it comes in.

