Waco Police along with FBI investigate aggravated robbery at Woodway bank

(Source: Pixabay)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department and the FBI are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of an aggravated bank robbery Saturday.

Police were dispatched at 11:44 a.m. Oct. 22 to the Texell Credit Union at 1221 Hewitt Drive in Woodway to the call of a robbery.

“An light skinned suspect walked into the building, brandished a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of money,” said Cierra Shipley, Waco Police Department’s Spokeswoman.

No injuries were reported and the suspect was not on scene when officers arrived.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is to call 254-750-7500. You can also call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357, if that tip leads to an arrest you could receive up to $2,000.

