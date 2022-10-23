First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Our next strong storm system arrives late Monday afternoon, bringing the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms during the PM hours of Monday and potentially lasting into Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for strong to severe storms that could begin as early as Monday afternoon.

The driving force for this disruptive weather is a strong cold front and upper-level disturbance combo, which is slated to arrive in Central/North Texas by early Monday afternoon. Ahead of this cold front, a few showers and storms will attempt to form and could move into East Texas during the late morning/early afternoon hours, although coverage will not be great. Storms will develop along the cold front to our west and will then push into East Texas beginning in the late afternoon/early evening hours, slowly advancing east through the night. Depending on the speed of this system, some storms might persist in some Deep East Texas counites through the pre-dawn morning hours of Tuesday.

The main severe threat will be damaging winds embedded within stronger segments of the line of storms, although some quarter sized hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible as well. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will be likely at times, and there is a good chance many locations across East Texas could see close to, if not more, than an inch of rainfall. Some localized areas could even see a range of 2.00″-3.00″ of rain, and while flash flooding is not very likely at this time, some pooling of water on the roads and lower lying areas will be possible at times, depending on how fast the rain falls at one time.

Please remain weather alert tomorrow and continue to monitor for more updates to this forecast. The First Alert Weather App is free and will be a very handy tool for a day like tomorrow. More to come.

