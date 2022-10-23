Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’

Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.(Credit: The Texas Tribune)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A day before early voting begins in Texas, a new Beacon Research Poll shows the Texas Gubernatorial race as a tossup among voters.

The poll shows current Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott (48%) with a three point lead against Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke (45%) among 1,264 registered Texas voters.

The poll took place Oct. 15-19 where voters from the ages of 18 to 65 and older were interviewed via live telephone interviews and via a text-t0-web approach with the option to take the survey in English or Spanish.

The five most important issues facing the state according to voters are immigration/border security (22%), the economy/jobs/inflation (21%), attacks on our democracy (17%), abortion (16%), and gun laws/school safety (13%), states Beacon Research.

“On the eve of Early Voting in Texas, our new non-partisan poll shows that the Texas Gubernatorial race is a tossup. Both Governor Abbott and Beto O’Rourke have roughly an equal chance to come out on top, making this a real turnout and ground game contest,” said the Democratic Policy Institute.

Early voting begins Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 throughout Texas.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
Chuck Walker
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
Kenneth Walker
Timpson City Council member killed in Nacogdoches crash
Methodist Health System Police are investigating the shooting with the help of Dallas Police.
Two healthcare workers shot, killed inside Methodist Dallas Hospital, suspect shot by officers
Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, both of Channelview, Texas
2 arrested after high-speed chase through Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin

Latest News

Gipson learned to paint before he learned to write, according to his son, and he focused his...
Lufkin festival celebrates city’s diverse heritage
National Weather Service
National Weather Service issues grass fire danger statement for many East Texas counties
Jay Isiah Allen, 33, is a person of interest in the murder of a 3-year-old relative in Belton,...
Suspect in death of Belton toddler captured after fiery crash on I-35
Waco Police along with FBI investigate aggravated robbery at Woodway bank