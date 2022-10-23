Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It may have been a breezy but dry weekend for most, but rain and storm chances will be on the increase tomorrow as our next cold front is still set to move into the area later in the day. With this rain comes the chance for strong to severe storms as well, so First Alert Weather Days are now in effect for Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. We’ll start off Monday with mild temps with partly to mostly cloudy skies as well as the potential for a few light showers. Ahead of this next strong cold front, a few showers and storms will attempt to form and could move into East Texas during the late morning/early afternoon hours, although coverage will not be great. Storms will continue to develop along the cold front to our west and will then push into East Texas beginning in the late afternoon/early evening hours, slowly advancing east through the night. Depending on the speed of this system, some storms might persist in some Deep East Texas counites through the pre-dawn morning hours of Tuesday. The main severe threat will be damaging winds embedded within stronger segments of the line of storms, although some quarter sized hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible as well. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will be likely at times, and there is a good chance many locations across East Texas could see close to, if not more, than an inch of rainfall. Some localized areas could even see a range of 2.00″-3.00″ of rain, and while flash flooding is not very likely at this time, some pooling of water on the roads and lower lying areas will be possible at times, depending on how fast the rain falls at one time. All rain will likely be gone by early Tuesday afternoon if not sooner, and temperatures will be noticeably cooler for the middle of next week, ranging in the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs. We will start to warm back up into the middle 70s by Thursday, then a second cold front will arrive on Friday, offering another shot at scattered rain and storms as well as some cooler than average temperatures for the final weekend of October. For now, it does appear that next Saturday evening will be dry, which is great news for a lot of trick or treaters hitting the town for many city-hosted Halloween events.

