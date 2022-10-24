Arrest made in 2009 homicide of Lamesa man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa Police Department with the help of the Texas Rangers- Unsolved Crimes Investigative Program, made an arrest in the 2009 homicide of Willie Butler.

Lamesa Police Chief Josh Peterson said they arrested Tommy Joe Manuel, Jr. on Wednesday, October 19.

Manuel is currently in the Dawson County Detention Center charged with murder.

Butler, 65, was found beaten to death in his Lamesa home. Since then, the case had run cold for investigators. At the time, they said they had leads, but no concrete clues as to who murdered Butler.

Butler’s sister, Dorothy Hunter, told KCBD in a previous interview that she remembered the day she learned her brother was dead: she and two grandsons went to Butler’s home because they hadn’t seen him for two days. The front door was locked, and when no one came to the door, they broke into a window.

“They just came out screaming and then fell into the yard. I knew then, that something was wrong,” Dorothy said.

Butler was found inside, beaten to death. Larry Flenniken, a captain with the Lamesa Police Department at the time, said Butler’s death was a case he thought about every day.

“This is an old case, what you would call a cold case, but this is not an inactive case,” Flenniken told KCBD in 2011.

Flenniken said there were leads, but no clear motive as to why Willie was murdered.

“Willie was well known in the community. Most people liked him. He was an avid golfer and a pretty good family man,” Flenniken said.

Flenniken said he looked in Butler’s file every day and didn’t give up hope that the case would be solved.

“I’m not going to leave one rock left on the ground. I’m turning them all over. I’m going to find this person before my career ends,” Flenniken said.

Butler’s sister Dorothy said she believed law enforcement would find the killer and bring closure to her family.

“I feel like they will be caught,” Dorothy said, ”and, I think they should pay for what they did.”

The Lamesa Police Department said they arrested the man they believe is responsible for the 2009 murder of Willie Butler. (KCBD)

