Beckville coach congratulates team, pumps them up for Week 10 matchup vs. Harleton

Beckville football coach Cody Ross congratulated his team for the big victory over Frankston last Friday night.
By Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The team shut out Frankston with a final score of 55-0.

“We got one more before we clench the thing, we got one more we got to win next week,” Ross told his team after the game. “Been a long time, but we clench it next week and then we’ll finish the thing off.”

Beckville will play Harleton on Oct. 28 for Week 10 of the Red Zone.

Check out coach Ross’s speech to his team following their win.

