Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Carthage looking for 6th-straight district title against Van in Game of the Week

Carthage at Van in Week 10 Game of the Week.
Carthage at Van in Week 10 Game of the Week.(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - The Week 10 Red Zone Game of the Week features two district champions from last season.

Carthage will travel to Van Friday night in a key 8-4A DII showdown. Last year the Vandals won the district crown in 7-4A DII.  The Bulldogs won the district title in 10-4A DII.  In the spring the two schools were paired in 8-4A DII after UIL Realignment.

A win by Carthage will give the Bulldogs their sixth-straight district tile. It also would cap off what could be a perfect 10-0 regular season. If that win happens then the Bulldogs would also have six-straight seasons of perfect records for the regular season.  The Bulldogs have Week 11 off before heading into the playoffs.

If Van wins their final two games of the season then the Vandals would split the district championship with Carthage.

Kickoff in Van is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, both of Channelview, Texas
2 arrested after high-speed chase through Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin
National Weather Service
National Weather Service issues grass fire danger statement for many East Texas counties
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Day in effect for late Monday into Tuesday

Latest News

Tom Garus attends first football game
German journalist attends his first high school football game
Beckville coach congratulates team, pumps them up for Week 10 matchup vs. Harleton
Beckville coach congratulates team, pumps them up for Week 10 matchup vs. Harleton
Beckville coach congratulates team, pumps them up for Week 10 matchup vs. Harleton
Beckville coach congratulates team, pumps them up for Week 10 matchup vs. Harleton
Red Zone Reel Week 9
Red Zone Reel Week 9