Early voting begins in Texas

Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 4
By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Early voting began Monday, Oct. 24 for the 2022 midterm election, and will run through Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Friday, Oct. 28 last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked).

What do I need to bring?

You’ll need one of seven types of valid photo identification to vote.

  • State driver’s license (issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety)
  • Texas election identification certificate (issued by DPS)
  • Texas personal identification card (issued by DPS)
  • Texas license to carry a handgun (issued by DPS)
  • U.S. military ID card with a personal photo
  • U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo
  • U.S. passport

Who can vote?

  • A U.S. citizen.
  • A resident of the county where you submit the application.
  • 18 years old or older on Election Day.
  • Not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you completed your sentence, probation, or parole).
  • You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Am I registered to vote?

The deadline to register to vote in the 2022 midterm election was Tuesday, Nov. 11. Click here to check your registration status.

What’s on my ballot?

Every Texas ballot will include statewide races for:

  • Governor
  • Attorney General
  • Lt. Governor
  • Agriculture Commissioners
  • Land Commissioner
  • Comptroller
  • Railroad Commissioner
  • Texas Supreme Court Places 3, 5, and 9
  • Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Places 2, 5, and 6
  • State Board of Education

Other races will vary depending on the precinct, county, or district you live in. For instance, Smith County voters will be deciding on the new courthouse bond proposal.

