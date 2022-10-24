Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ector County Jail inmate found dead in cell

ECSO logo
ECSO logo(CBS7 News)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Ector County Sheriff’s office, over the weekend an inmate at Ector County Jail was found dead in his cell.

The inmate, 55 year old Douglas Walter Hassell, was in jail for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Felony Theft.

Next of kin initially could not be located to be notified but were eventually able to be informed of the death.

The Texas Rangers were notified and are conducting the investigation.

CBS7 will update this story as we know more.

