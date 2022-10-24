Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Emergency crews respond to tanker truck fire in Lufkin

The truck is believed to be a total loss.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Early this morning Lufkin police and fire crews responded to a tanker truck that was fully engulfed by fire.

The tanker, driven by Sylvester McCaleb Jr., 63, of Louisiana, was northbound on South First Street across from Texas Timberjack when the fire began around 12:18 a.m., according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

The statement said McCaleb evacuated the cab quickly and was not injured; Lufkin Fire responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

McCaleb reportedly told officers he believes a hose came off the turbo, spewing oil onto the engine, which ignited and completely engulfed the motor and cab compartment.

The truck is believed to be a total loss, but the tanker, which was carrying a mineral called baryte, suffered minimal damage, Pebsworth said. The incident also caused damage to the asphalt on the shoulder of the road.

