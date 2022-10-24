A First Alert Weather Day in place for the overnight hours as strong-to-severe storms rumble through east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for the overnight hours as a potent, Pacific storm system barrels into the plains, bringing in a line of strong-to-possibly, severe thunderstorms, into the Piney Woods.

These thunderstorms are set to move in after midnight, closer to 2-4 a.m., when most of us are sleeping.

Since we are dealing with a line of storms, damaging wind gusts of over 60 mph will be our main threat, should any storms reach severe limits. However, a brief, isolated tornado spin-up is not out of play.

Even if the storms do not reach severe levels overnight, you will likely hear some torrential downpours, frequent lightning and lots of rumbling, plus some gusty winds of at least 30 to 40 mph.

Once this Pacific cold front pushes through by daybreak Tuesday, skies will quickly clear out, leading to a big drop in humidity and cooler temperatures as gusty, northwest winds come in at 15 to 20 mph, gusting a bit higher at times during the day tomorrow. These cool, northwesterly winds will lead to highs only reaching the lower 70′s on Tuesday afternoon.

With high pressure building in for the middle part of the week, we will have clear skies in place, leading to chilly nights followed by mild, seasonal afternoons.

Another western storm system and area of low pressure will then move into Texas on Friday, quickly bringing back the clouds and a likely chance of rain and thunderstorms. We already have a high threat of the weather altering or disrupting your outdoor plans this Friday with this end-of-week storm system moving our way.

Rain will taper off by this weekend, but clouds may linger through much of Saturday, keeping an autumn coolness in the air.

Rainfall amounts look to average between one-half to one inch overnight with our initial storm and then perhaps an inch with our end of week storm system. That means our combined weekly rainfall could reach two inches in spots, which would be great news to offset our ongoing drought conditions.

We will then see a return to some sunshine by Sunday and beyond as that systems departs our scene and exits stage left.

