German journalist attends his first high school football game

By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A foreign broadcast journalist spent time in Tyler and attended his first ever high school football game. His reaction was priceless.

Tom Garus travelled all the way from Berlin and spent a week in our studio as part of a journalism exchange program. He’s always wanted to see a Texas high school football game and he finally got the chance.

While at the game he interviewed locals to get an understanding of the importance that football has on local communities.

“Well, the atmosphere of course and then just football. In Texas football is king, everybody loves it, its the big thing to do in a small town” said one fan when Tom asked what makes attending a game so great.

Tom got to see big plays and was surprised with the number of fans who came out to support.

“I like the sense of community that is in this. And uh, they’re having a good time although their team is losing. I like the attitude about it, so yeah. Learned a lesson tonight.”

Seeing something we around here can take for granted is something Tom will never forget.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

