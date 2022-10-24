Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Hallsville man accused of passing illegally in fatal crash

Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville
Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been arrested following a fatal two-vehicle crash near Marshall.

On Oct. 15 at about 8:15 p.m., Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville was traveling westbound on US 80 in a Toyota 4-Runner, just west of FM 968, DPS said. The DPS statement indicates DeSantos attempted to pass another vehicle in a non-passing zone, but struck the rear of a Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel motorcycle also traveling westbound when re-entering the lane.

According to DPS, the Ryker was driven by Barbara Allen, 65, of Hughes Springs, who was pronounced dead.

DeSantos was charged with criminally negligent homicide and booked into the Harrison County Jail on Oct. 20. He was released Oct. 21 after posting $50,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, both of Channelview, Texas
2 arrested after high-speed chase through Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin
National Weather Service
National Weather Service issues grass fire danger statement for many East Texas counties
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Day in effect for late Monday into Tuesday

Latest News

The truck is believed to be a total loss.
Emergency crews respond to tanker truck fire in Lufkin
Nacogdoches Chief of Police Scott Weems
City of Nacogdoches names new chief of police
Campfire Coffee
Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson
Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson