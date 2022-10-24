Hallsville man accused of passing illegally in fatal crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been arrested following a fatal two-vehicle crash near Marshall.

On Oct. 15 at about 8:15 p.m., Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville was traveling westbound on US 80 in a Toyota 4-Runner, just west of FM 968, DPS said. The DPS statement indicates DeSantos attempted to pass another vehicle in a non-passing zone, but struck the rear of a Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel motorcycle also traveling westbound when re-entering the lane.

According to DPS, the Ryker was driven by Barbara Allen, 65, of Hughes Springs, who was pronounced dead.

DeSantos was charged with criminally negligent homicide and booked into the Harrison County Jail on Oct. 20. He was released Oct. 21 after posting $50,000 bail.

