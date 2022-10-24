Man accused of breaking into home while resident and child were sleeping

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly broke into a home and assaulted the resident and his child.

Laredo Police arrested Alex Magaña, 19, and charged him with injury to a child, burglary, and evading arrest.

The incident was reported on Friday, Oct. 21 when officers were called out to the 1800 block of Dryden Avenue for an assault in progress.

The victim stated that Magaña entered his home without his consent and assaulted him and his child while they were sleeping.

Officers arrived on scene and immediately detained a man identified as Magaña.

During the arrest, Magaña attempted to flee but he was caught a short while later.

He was taken to the Webb County Jail.

