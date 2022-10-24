Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day... Here is the weather where you live... Showers and thunderstorms are likely today as a cold front moves into the area. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a Slight Risk, or level two out of five risk, for severe weather today. The primary threat from this line of storms will be strong wind, though flooding (especially north of I-20), hail, and an isolated tornado or two are also possible. Expect showers and storms to be moving through East Texas as early as this afternoon and continuing into the evening and overnight hours. By tomorrow morning, activity on radar should be moving out of our area and we will be looking at partly cloudy skies to start the day.

With the passage of the cold front, we will see highs in the upper 60s tomorrow, a nearly twenty degree difference from where we were just yesterday. The forecast calls for highs in the mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, under mostly sunny conditions. By Friday, we anticipate more rain moving into the area, possibly continuing into the weekend as well. Still just under a week away, next weekend will feature highs in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies, again with a low rain chance right now. We will keep you updated as we progress through the week so you can plan accordingly for Halloween and related activities. Have a safe, and great Monday.

