Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible today.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day... Here is the weather where you live... Showers and thunderstorms are likely today as a cold front moves into the area. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a Slight Risk, or level two out of five risk, for severe weather today. The primary threat from this line of storms will be strong wind, though flooding (especially north of I-20), hail, and an isolated tornado or two are also possible. Expect showers and storms to be moving through East Texas as early as this afternoon and continuing into the evening and overnight hours. By tomorrow morning, activity on radar should be moving out of our area and we will be looking at partly cloudy skies to start the day.

With the passage of the cold front, we will see highs in the upper 60s tomorrow, a nearly twenty degree difference from where we were just yesterday. The forecast calls for highs in the mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, under mostly sunny conditions. By Friday, we anticipate more rain moving into the area, possibly continuing into the weekend as well. Still just under a week away, next weekend will feature highs in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies, again with a low rain chance right now. We will keep you updated as we progress through the week so you can plan accordingly for Halloween and related activities. Have a safe, and great Monday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, both of Channelview, Texas
2 arrested after high-speed chase through Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin
National Weather Service
National Weather Service issues grass fire danger statement for many East Texas counties
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 10-24-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 10-24-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 10-24-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 10-24-22
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips