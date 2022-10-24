Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday’s Weather: Mostly cloudy, warm and windy. Thunderstorms late

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s going to be another warm, windy day, but with a lot more cloud cover than yesterday.  A few isolated showers will move through some northern counties this morning, then showers and thunderstorms will develop to the west of I-35 later this afternoon and march eastward through the late afternoon and evening.  Some places in East Texas will have to wait until overnight for the best chance for rain, but almost all of East Texas should see thunderstorms.  This afternoon through early Tuesday morning will be a First Alert Weather Day because thunderstorms are expected to be strong to severe as they push through East Texas.  The main threat will be strong, damaging winds, but some hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

