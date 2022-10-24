Temple police need help identifying suspects who robbed local church

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking Central Texans for help identifying the individuals who it says broke into a local church.

The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for a theft that occurred at the Corinth Baptist Church on October 3.

If you recognize them, please contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at Bell County Crime Stoppers.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.