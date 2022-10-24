Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Woman high on meth accused of trying to kidnap toddler at Temple grocery store

Ashley Chandelle Allen is charged with attempted kidnapping and injury to a child
Ashley Chandelle Allen is charged with attempted kidnapping and injury to a child(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police say Ashley Chandelle Allen has been charged with attempted kidnapping and injury to a child after she tried to kidnap a toddler at a grocery store while high on methamphetamines.

Temple Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of W Adams Avenue at about 12:15 p.m. on October 23 after a caller reported a woman who was cussing and yelling at customers at a grocery store.

As soon as officers entered the store to confront the erratic woman, later identified as Allen, she allegedly tried to run away. “After a chase around the grocery store, officers cornered her and detained her,” police said.

As she was being escorted out of the store, the officers learned Allen followed a woman and her two-year-old toddler into the restrooms.

“The woman was using the restroom when Allen crawled underneath the stall and grabbed the toddler while shouting profanities at the woman and claiming the toddler was ‘her baby,’” police said.

The mother ran out of the restroom and called out to some firemen and managers for help.

Police said Allen caused a red mark on the toddler’s face when she tried to grab him.

The woman was banned from the grocery store, but welcomed at the Bell County Jail, police said.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Nacogdoches Chief of Police Scott Weems
City of Nacogdoches names new chief of police
The truck is believed to be a total loss.
Emergency crews respond to tanker truck fire in Lufkin
First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Day in effect for late Monday into Tuesday
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning

Latest News

Boil water notice rescinded for Denning Rural Water customers in San Augustine
Buck Carroll
Former Houston County investigator accused of using authority to commit sex crime
Residential structure fire in Rusk County under investigation
Lightning considered suspected cause of Rusk County house fire
The sheriff’s office has five patrol vehicles driving around the clock.
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office to seek help with fuel budget
The sheriff’s office has five patrol vehicles driving around the clock.
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office to seek help with fuel budget