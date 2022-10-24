Woman high on meth accused of trying to kidnap toddler at Temple grocery store

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police say Ashley Chandelle Allen has been charged with attempted kidnapping and injury to a child after she tried to kidnap a toddler at a grocery store while high on methamphetamines.

Temple Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of W Adams Avenue at about 12:15 p.m. on October 23 after a caller reported a woman who was cussing and yelling at customers at a grocery store.

As soon as officers entered the store to confront the erratic woman, later identified as Allen, she allegedly tried to run away. “After a chase around the grocery store, officers cornered her and detained her,” police said.

As she was being escorted out of the store, the officers learned Allen followed a woman and her two-year-old toddler into the restrooms.

“The woman was using the restroom when Allen crawled underneath the stall and grabbed the toddler while shouting profanities at the woman and claiming the toddler was ‘her baby,’” police said.

The mother ran out of the restroom and called out to some firemen and managers for help.

Police said Allen caused a red mark on the toddler’s face when she tried to grab him.

The woman was banned from the grocery store, but welcomed at the Bell County Jail, police said.

