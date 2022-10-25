Angelina County Sheriff’s Office to seek help with fuel budget

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Municipal governments are no more immune from rising gas prices than the rest of us.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office says it needs help from county commissioners when it comes to pain at the pump.

“Even though we’ve been shorthanded most of the year, with fuel prices, we’re going to be short this year,” Chief Deputy Mark Mclin said.

The sheriff’s office realized halfway through the year that they would go over budget because of the gas prices.

“It’s really put us in a bind, and we’re going to be approximately $40,000 short for the year, and that’s what we’re requesting from the commissioners court to assist us with,” Mclin said.

The sheriff’s office said if it weren’t for the office being shorthanded, they’d be even more over budget.

But even then, keeping the units going and fueled up has taken its toll on the office with the high gas prices.

“We run 22 units on patrol shifts, and we have our CID units of course, and that doesn’t include our mental health transports,” Mclin said.

The sheriff’s office has five patrol vehicles driving around the clock.

