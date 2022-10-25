Clearing skies and calming winds will lead to the return of gorgeous, fall weather for our mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The clear skies and calming winds will set the stage for a chilly night under a starlit sky. Overnight lows will be in the lower-to-middle 40′s, which will make for a chilly start to your Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be Chamber-of-Commerce type days as chilly mornings give way to seasonally pleasant afternoons under sun-filled skies with daytime highs topping out in the middle-to-upper 70′s.

As we look upstream, there is another potent western storm system in the Pacific Northwest that will dive south and slow down as it makes its way into Texas on Friday. This slow-moving storm system will bring us increasing clouds and likely chances to see more notable, soaking rains to the Piney Woods.

Friday is shaping up to be a wet, soggy day as the rain chance is at 80%. A few embedded thunderstorms are also in play for the end of week storm system, but the overall severe weather and storm threat looks rather low at this time.

Some light rain and damp conditions may linger into Saturday morning before drier air starts to return by late Saturday afternoon.

With the cloud cover and rainy conditions, temperatures will be noticeably cooler on Friday and Saturday with highs only reaching the middle 60′s. Even though Saturday will be fairly dry, we will likely stay under the clouds for at least half the day, which will curtail those afternoon temperature readings as well.

The good news is that due to the slow-moving nature of this bowling ball low pressure system, we could end up receiving one-to-two inches of much-needed, soaking rains to help offset the ongoing drought conditions.

We will then see a return to some sunshine by Sunday and beyond as that systems departs our scene and exits stage left.

