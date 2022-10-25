Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Man arrested after pointing pistol at apartment complex residents in Paris

A Clarksville man was arrested after police said he pointed a pistol at several people at an...
A Clarksville man was arrested after police said he pointed a pistol at several people at an apartment complex over the weekend.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Clarksville man was arrested after police said he pointed a pistol at several people at an apartment complex over the weekend.

Paris Police said 59-year-old Robert Neal Hocker was knocking on doors and pointing the semi-automatic pistol at residents of an apartment complex on the 300 block of Stone Avenue on Saturday.

According to law enforcement, Hocker told officers that he had paid an unidentified man $100 to take him to a party in the apartment complex, and the man ran away with the money. Hocker said he was tires of being victimized.

Hocker was charged with two counts of aggravated assault/deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches Chief of Police Scott Weems
City of Nacogdoches names new chief of police
The truck is believed to be a total loss.
Emergency crews respond to tanker truck fire in Lufkin
First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Day in effect for late Monday into Tuesday
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning

Latest News

Boil water notice rescinded for Denning Rural Water customers in San Augustine
Buck Carroll
Former Houston County investigator accused of using authority to commit sex crime
Residential structure fire in Rusk County under investigation
Lightning considered suspected cause of Rusk County house fire
The sheriff’s office has five patrol vehicles driving around the clock.
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office to seek help with fuel budget
The sheriff’s office has five patrol vehicles driving around the clock.
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office to seek help with fuel budget