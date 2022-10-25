Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lightning considered suspected cause of Rusk County house fire

Residential structure fire in Rusk County under investigation(Rusk County OEM)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A residential fire on FM 1798 in the southern part of Rusk County broke out early Tuesday morning.

Around 1 a.m. Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, and New Salem VFD responded to the residential structure fire. Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

The East Texas region was recently hit with thunderstorms that’s left many residents, primarily in the Rusk County area, without power.

At this time there are no reported deaths or injuries. The incident is still under investigation.

