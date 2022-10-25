Texas DPS identifies man who allegedly shot area deputy responding to mental health call

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Mark Edward Evers, 64, of Rockdale, Texas, as the assailant who shot and wounded a Milam County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to a mental health call.

The shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 19 in the 100 block of Inwood Drive near Western Hills Road and Highway 79.

Milam County Deputy Sam Ferguson IV, who serves as the department’s mental health deputy, was on a mental health-related call along with Central County Services when he was shot.

Evers allegedly became uncooperative while showing suicidal tendencies and it was determined that he was in crisis and a danger to himself and others, the sheriff told KBTX.

When Deputy Ferguson tried to take the man for an emergency order of detention, the man opened fire on the deputy. Deputy Ferguson IV was hit multiple times and returned fire, fatally striking Evers.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into the deadly officer-involved shooting on October 19, 2022, in Rockdale, according to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.

