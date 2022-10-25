Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

US to reforest the country with 1 billion trees

To combat a deforestation crisis, officials will plant 1.2 billion trees on U.S. soil in the next decade. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As a deforestation crisis reaches its breaking point in America, officials roll out a massive and ambitious plan to replant more than a billion new trees across the nation.

The plan to tackle this monumental environmental task involves you.

Wildfires are responsible for the destruction of millions of acres of forested land in the U.S.

David Lytle of the U.S. Forest Service said the problem has reached a breaking point.

“We are facing a wildlife crisis in the U.S., size and intensity, more difficult to fight,” he said. “And as a result of our limited resources ... backlog of 5 million acres in need of reforestation.”

Seeds of hope in the form of federal legislation called the REPLANT act couldn’t have come at a more pivotal time.

The bipartisan act delivers a much-needed infusion of funds and resources. It sets an ambitious goal of planting and regenerating more than one billion new trees on U.S. soil over the next decade.

According to Lytle, the goal of 1 billion trees planted is hoped to be met by expanding operations, hiring more people and doing more work on the ground.

Lytle said you could also help aid in the reforestation efforts by planting a tree on your property, working with local communities to restore and volunteering your time.

“All of us have a role to play in reforestation,” he said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches Chief of Police Scott Weems
City of Nacogdoches names new chief of police
The truck is believed to be a total loss.
Emergency crews respond to tanker truck fire in Lufkin
First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Day in effect for late Monday into Tuesday
Buck Carroll
Former Houston County investigator accused of using authority to commit sex crime
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield

Latest News

Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha...
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people
A police pursuit ends with a man being tased and his backpack full of gasoline bursting into...
VIDEO: Backpack bursts into flames during chase between motorcyclist, police
To combat a deforestation crisis, officials will plant 1.2 billion trees on U.S. soil in the...
US to reforest the country with 1 billion trees
KLTV anchor Lane Luckie, who is also a RIAS fellow, served as host for Garus' week in East...
International exchange program brings German journalist Tom Garus to KLTV newsroom