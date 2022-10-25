Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Very scary’: Cowboys capture Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property in Belton

Bison captured in Belton, Texas
Bison captured in Belton, Texas(Brad Vaughn for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas cowboys on horseback on Tuesday afternoon helped authorities in the city of Belton, corral, tranquilize, and capture a loose bison.

Paul Romer, a spokesperson with the City of Belton, told KWTX the animal, which belongs to a local rancher, escaped from a veterinarian’s office on 6th Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It happened near the busy downtown area and “we’re grateful it didn’t go near a school bus,” Romer said, “I’ve been working in Belton for 10 years now and nothing like this has ever happened. Thank goodness nobody got injured on the interstate. It was very scary to have this animal on the loose.”

An animal control officer immediately reached out to veterinarians and cowboys for assistance as soon as police and city officials were alerted about the animal.

The bison was spotted in an area with thick brush and struck with a tranquilizer.

That, however, did not stop the animal and dogs were brought in to help cowboys on horseback continue tracking it.

The bison was spotted again and struck with another round of tranquilizers. It was eventually corralled and captured near I-14 at about 1:30 p.m.

“The bison is okay,” Romer said,” It’s a good day. The buffalo is safe and no one got hurt.”

Earlier Tuesday, a the bison was spotted on Penelope and along the I-35 Frontage Road.

Central Texans who spotted the animal also chimed in on social media throughout the morning, providing updates as authorities worked to capture the animal.

Bison on the loose in Belton, Texas
Bison on the loose in Belton, Texas(Belton Police Department)

