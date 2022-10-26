Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Capital murder suspect arrested in Grand Saline

Grand Saline PD arrest murder fugitive
Grand Saline PD arrest murder fugitive(Grand Saline PD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Police Department arrested a fugitive who was wanted for capital murder.

Julio David Falcon, 17, was apprehended yesterday in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m without any incident. He’s been booked into the Van Zandt County Justice Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buck Carroll
Former Houston County investigator accused of using authority to commit sex crime
The truck is believed to be a total loss.
Emergency crews respond to tanker truck fire in Lufkin
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Residential structure fire in Rusk County under investigation
Lightning considered suspected cause of Rusk County house fire
The sheriff’s office has five patrol vehicles driving around the clock.
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office to seek help with fuel budget

Latest News

Shelby Dedmon, left, and Leslie Venegas were arrested on Oct. 14, 2022.
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
Panola County Courthouse
Panola County approves grant to help eradicate feral hogs
Panola County approves grant to help eradicate feral hogs
Three inside the home and three outside of it were injured.
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home