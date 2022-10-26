Coach Surratt on Upcoming Game

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - I made it over to Carthage and ran into Bulldogs Head Coach Scott Surratt.

“Alright Coach we got you as our REDZONE Game of the week. What is it going to take to get another win and to stay undefeated? Well we got to practice well first of all and then travel well,” He said, “We got a good Van they’re five and three they’re tied with us, I mean excuse me, they only got one loss in district so if they beat us they will be District Champions so it’s very important for us to play well and get a win and be undefeated and District Champions.”

What is the attitude with you like and the players with the playoffs right around the corner? We’re excited we’re definitely excited. Great timing for the bye week we love it right where it is. You know you play ten weeks and get a bye and hopefully make a good run in the playoffs.”

Alright you took a look at the film earlier today. Tell me about this Van team. He went on to say, “Well, first of all they are greatly coached by Jarrod Moffatt. He’s a good friend of mine and they are greatly coached by that guy. They have done great stuff since he has been there and they play hard. You are not going to get them out of position and you better out execute. them.”

