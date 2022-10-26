New Nacogdoches police chief aims to build trust within community, department

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches has a new police chief. Scott Weems has been acting as the interim police chief in Nacogdoches since May, and on Monday the city made it official.

Weems says the biggest task ahead of him is building trust inside the police department and outside.

“The foundation starts with building trust with the people you serve and the people that work for you,” Weems said.

Weems is replacing the former police Chief Jim Sevey, who resigned in May after an investigation uncovered over $18,000 in misused funds.

Weems says the department needs to show the community that the police is someone they can trust.

“I’m here to build trust in the community and in the department and over the 28 years I think I’ve done that,” Weems said. ”People in the community know me.”

Weems has been around the department his entire life, with his father serving in the department. In 1994 he followed in his footsteps.

:I was in and out of this department even when I was a kid, and I knew all of the police officers here so I consider this police department my home,” Weems said.

And he says the trust of the people inside the department is jsut as important, and he’s hoping to change what he calls a negative culture.

“Bring up the morale and change the culture,” Weems said. “And to do that it starts with staffing. Because if you’re understaffed your people are overworked.”

The department has been down 14 officers and five dispatchers, according to Weems, with many of the remaining officers having to pick up multiple shifts.

“Having to work overtime all the time just to cover the shift to serve the community,” Weems said.

But he said his 28 years on the force have prepared him for the upcoming challenges.

“I’ve had new challenges each step I’ve taken, so that still keeps the fire lit,” Weems said.

