Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Panola County approves grant to help eradicate feral hogs

“Two or three litters a year of pigs they spread faster than you can kill them, but he does do a good job trapping and then he eliminates them,” says Panola County Judge David Anderson.
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A grant was approved today in Panola County’s Commissioners Court to provide the necessary tools for a trapper, provided through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension services, to help control the feral hog population.

“Two or three litters a year of pigs; they spread faster than you can kill them, but he does do a good job trapping and then he eliminates them,” says Panola County Judge David Anderson.

Anderson says farmers and ranchers deal with unwanted feral hogs the most.

“They ruin hay meadows, ruin all of our pastures, when you try to bush hog or set hay which will tear your equipment up,” says Billy Alexander, commissioner precinct 1 for Panola County.

Alexander says he has witnessed firsthand the extensive damage that feral hogs cause to property.

The $10,000 grant includes a night vision scope for $8,459, a Springfield Saint Victor 5.56 rifle for $1,300, and equipment such as a sling, for $241.

The County has worked with the same trapper for over 20 years.

“I’ve seen ‘em chew up roads, too, but they don’t have too much trouble with ‘em on our county roads, but you’ll see ‘em in the ditches in there and stuff like that,” says Anderson.

“The hogs are kind of a big problem around here, you know, they like to eat the top of this tall bahia grass and when you kind of keep it mowed, it kind of keeps them at bay for a while,” says John Depresca, the airport manager at Panola County Sharpe Field Airport.

Depresca says the hogs come onto the airport property at night and ruin the grass with their snouts.

Anderson says there’s no way they will be able to eradicate them, but for now they are keeping the population under control as best as they can.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buck Carroll
Former Houston County investigator accused of using authority to commit sex crime
Nacogdoches Chief of Police Scott Weems
City of Nacogdoches names new chief of police
The truck is believed to be a total loss.
Emergency crews respond to tanker truck fire in Lufkin
First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Day in effect for late Monday into Tuesday
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield

Latest News

Shelby Dedmon, left, and Leslie Venegas were arrested on Oct. 14, 2022.
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
Panola County approves grant to help eradicate feral hogs
Three inside the home and three outside of it were injured.
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Henderson police, fire departments respond to scene where vehicle struck pedestrian