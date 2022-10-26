Panola County approves grant to help eradicate feral hogs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A grant was approved today in Panola County’s Commissioners Court to provide the necessary tools for a trapper, provided through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension services, to help control the feral hog population.

“Two or three litters a year of pigs; they spread faster than you can kill them, but he does do a good job trapping and then he eliminates them,” says Panola County Judge David Anderson.

Anderson says farmers and ranchers deal with unwanted feral hogs the most.

“They ruin hay meadows, ruin all of our pastures, when you try to bush hog or set hay which will tear your equipment up,” says Billy Alexander, commissioner precinct 1 for Panola County.

Alexander says he has witnessed firsthand the extensive damage that feral hogs cause to property.

The $10,000 grant includes a night vision scope for $8,459, a Springfield Saint Victor 5.56 rifle for $1,300, and equipment such as a sling, for $241.

The County has worked with the same trapper for over 20 years.

“I’ve seen ‘em chew up roads, too, but they don’t have too much trouble with ‘em on our county roads, but you’ll see ‘em in the ditches in there and stuff like that,” says Anderson.

“The hogs are kind of a big problem around here, you know, they like to eat the top of this tall bahia grass and when you kind of keep it mowed, it kind of keeps them at bay for a while,” says John Depresca, the airport manager at Panola County Sharpe Field Airport.

Depresca says the hogs come onto the airport property at night and ruin the grass with their snouts.

Anderson says there’s no way they will be able to eradicate them, but for now they are keeping the population under control as best as they can.

