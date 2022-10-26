SFA Head Coach on the Wind and the Southern Utah Win

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In college football the SFA Lumberjacks managed a nice win when they traveled over to Utah to take on Southern Utah. They win it 41-38, but it wasn’t just Southern Utah that SFA had to battle. Head coach Colby Carthell tells us that it was also the wind.

“Yeah Just really excited for the guys to get another win under their belt.” He said, “A tough road win in tough environment. Weather was something else. I’ve played in some windy games in my years with my background in West Texas, but that one of the if not the most windiest I’ve ever been a part of and played a huge part in the game and hoe that went. Just really excited to get out of there with a double you. I feel like you got to be fourteen points better than your opponent to win on the road in this league, and then when you lose a coin toss in my opinion in a windy game like that you know 30 mph stiff winds if you lose a coin toss that’s a fourteen point swing against you in terms that you are going to be behind from the jump. So I felt like we did what we could do and made the plays we needed to make to get the win.”

