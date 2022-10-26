Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
World War II soldier’s dog tag found in France, returned to nephew in Longview

Private 1st Class John Henry Williams
Private 1st Class John Henry Williams((Source: KLTV))
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Willie Clark of Longview served in the United States Army from 1979-1984. Clark, is one of 15+ family members who served the country.




In his home in Longview, he has a wall of awards from his service that he shares with KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti, and on that wall is a collage of his father and uncles who served in World War ll.

Private 1st Class John Henry Williams, his uncle, served in World War ll. More than 70 years later, Williams’ dog tag was found in France and returned to Clark!



