Authorities seek public’s help to find missing Timpson man

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a Timpson man who was last seen leaving Nix Forestry, his place of employment, on October 14, 2022.

Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, is described as a black male, 6′1″ tall, 200 pounds, bald, with brown eyes.

McGuire was reported missing Oct. 27, 2022. He owns a 2000 Mercury Mountaineer, brown in color, bearing Texas Plate BD7N138, and a white Lexus 4-door, white with a gold strip at the bottom and chrome wheels.

If anyone has any information on the disappearance of McGuire, please contact SCSO Lieutenant Investigator Chad Hooper at (936) 572-5045 or Josh Tipton Constable Pct. 5 at (936) 615-8223.

