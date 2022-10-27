Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
$250K bond reduction approved for man indicted in Smith County deputy’s death

Daniel Nyabuto, 21, was initially arrested and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle. However, a Smith County grand jury increased the charge to intoxication manslaughter.
Daniel Nyabuto
Daniel Nyabuto(Gregg County Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday, the bond amount for the man accused in the death of a Smith County deputy was reduced by a quarter of a million dollars.

In July, 29-year-old Dep. Lorenzo Bustos was killed after he and a field training officer conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation of the traffic stop, Bustos was standing behind his patrol car when another vehicle, driven by Daniel Nyabuto, struck him. He died several hours later after being transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Nyabuto, 21, of Grand Prairie, was initially arrested and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle. However, the Smith County grand jury increased the charge to intoxication manslaughter.

On Thursday, his bond amount was reduced from $750,000 to $500,000. according to Nyabuto’s defense attorney Matt Bingham. Judge Kerry Russell approved the bond reduction.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

