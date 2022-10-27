Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Carthage coach stresses importance of victory in game against Van

Carthage Bulldogs head coach Scott Surratt said this game is important because a loss to Van means a loss for the chance to be district champions.
By Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Our Game of the Week for week 10 of the Red Zone is Carthage vs. Van.

Carthage Bulldogs head coach Scott Surratt said this game is important because a loss to Van means a loss for the chance to be district champions.

“If they beat us then they’ll be the district champions so it’s very important for us to play well and get over there and get a win and be undefeated and district champions,” he said.

Surratt said the Vandals play hard and have a great coach leading them in Jared Moffatt.

“They are greatly coached by that guy, they’ve done great stuff since he’s been there and they play hard, you are not going to get them out of position and you better out execute them,” he said.

Looking forward, Surratt said the team is very excited for playoffs.

“We’re definitely excited, it’s great timing for the bye week, we love it right where it is and you know hopefully, you play 10 weeks and you get a bye and hopefully you make a good run in the playoffs,” he said.

See our full interview with Surratt here.

