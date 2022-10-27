Fugitive found by San Augustine authorities after 6 days in hiding

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office and San Augustine Police Department have located a felon who fled on Oct. 20.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, who worked along with San Augustine law enforcement last week in the manhunt, Bryan Aleck Krolczyk was found hiding in the attic of his own residence Wednesday evening.

Krolczyk had a number of outstanding felony warrants, leading to their initial contact with him on Oct. 20. He fled on foot and has not been seen since then until tonight.

Previous reporting:

Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.