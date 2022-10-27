Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Grand Jury indicts Central Texas woman accused of breaking into neighbor’s home, fatally shooting homeowner

Cynthia Ellen Ming is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $1 million bond.
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Lacy Lakeview woman who police say was naked and covered in blood after breaking into her neighbor’s home, wrestling a gun away from her and shooting her in the head was indicted Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Cynthia Ellen Ming, 51, on a capital murder charge in the Sept. 7 shooting death of 45-year-old Angie Melissa Moore at Moore’s home in the 400 block of Whispering Avenue.

Ming reportedly told health care workers attending to her injuries after her arrest that she “murdered” Moore because Moore reportedly killed her dog, according to records filed in the case.

Ming remains in the McLennan County jail under $1 million bond. Her attorney, Jessi Freud, said the capital murder charge is inappropriate under the circumstances of the case.

“Like most complex cases, there is more to the story,” Freud said. “When the day comes, we will be ready to share this complicated story in court so that the circumstances of this event are fully understood, which is not currently the situation. The state’s charging decision reflects that present lack of understanding.”

The indictment alleges Ming committed capital murder by killing Moore during the course of committing burglary of a habitation.

According to an arrest affidavit, Moore, the mother of a teenage son, called police shortly before midnight to report Ming was trying to break into her home. Moore told the 911 operator she had a gun and would be forced to use it in self-defense, the affidavit stated.

Officers arrived a few minutes later and found Ming, naked and covered in blood, fleeing from the residence, the officers reported. An officer tried to use an electronic stun gun to subdue Ming but the device was not effective, according to the affidavit. Ming eventually was detained and taken to the hospital for treatment of lacerations she said she suffered while breaking into Moore’s home through a window.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the affidavit, Ming told medical workers while she was being treated that she “murdered” Moore after breaking into her home and taking the gun away from her. She admitted shooting Moore in the head and said she did so because Moore killed her dog, the affidavit states.

Ming told the health care workers that the blood on her hands was “probably the murder victim’s,” the affidavit alleges.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

