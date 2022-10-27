Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.

A number of companies recently cut ties with West, who legally changed his name to Ye, because of his statements, including Adidas, Foot Locker and Gap.

Texas A&M Director of Athletics @RossBjorkAD has announced the football team will NOT be using Power by Ye during home games anymore. The team will be using the instrumental to Bonfire by Childish Gambino to make their entrance followed by the Aggie War Hymn — Conner Beene (@KBTXConner) October 27, 2022

For weeks, West has made antisemitic comments in interviews and social media, including a Twitter post earlier this month that he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.

The rapper expressed some regret in an interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, in which he characterized his initial tweet as a mistake and apologized to “the Jewish community.”

Peloton just announced it, too, was slamming the brakes on Kanye West’s catalog. The exercise company says it has “indefinitely paused” using music from the controversial rapper. Nearly 2,000 Peloton classes used West’s music before, according to the company’s website.

A completed documentary about the rapper has also been shelved. MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo Monday: “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”

West was also recently restricted from posting on Twitter and Instagram over his antisemitic posts. He has also suggested slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast.”

Adidas ended a partnership that helped make West a billionaire via sales of his “Yeezy” shoes. On Wednesday, West was escorted out of the Skechers’ Los Angeles building, according to a statement from the athletic shoe company. The company said Ye “arrived unannounced and without invitation” and was involved in “unauthorized filming.”

