Livingston man accused in drunk-driving death indicted for murder

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County grand jury has indicted a Livingston man on a charge of murder following a drunk-driving death in May.

According to the indictment, Seth Jacob Marceaux, 29, has been previously convicted of driving while intoxicated. A third offense is a felony by Texas law. Also by Texas law, a person can be charged with murder if someone dies while the suspect is committing a felony.

According to the Livingston police crash report, Marceaux was driving a 2021 Ford F250 on May 7 at 5:43 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Washington Avenue and drifted into oncoming traffic. He struck a 2003 Toyota Tundra, driven by Rance E. Cole, 53, of Livingston. Cole was ejected from the pickup and later died.

Marceaux’s previous convictions are from 2014 and 2017.

Marceaux is scheduled for a court appearance before Judge Travis Kitchens on Jan. 18.

