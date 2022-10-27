Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another nice, cool start with fair skies and temperatures dropping into the 40s this morning.  We’ll see more sunshine today with light winds out of the east and southeast.  Temperatures will be right near average for this time of the year in the mid 70s this afternoon.  Clouds begin to increase late today with a slight chance for a sprinkle overnight.  Thunderstorms look to roll into East Texas by late morning tomorrow and it will be rainy off and on throughout the afternoon and evening on Friday.  A few showers could linger into Saturday morning.  Temperatures behind this storm system will be steady in the 50s to near 60 degrees on Friday and then slowly warm through the mid to upper 60s this weekend.  A little bit more sunshine is expected by Sunday afternoon and we’re back in the 70s for next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Dedmon, left, and Leslie Venegas were arrested on Oct. 14, 2022.
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
Grand Saline PD arrest murder fugitive
Capital murder suspect arrested in Grand Saline
Krolczyk had a number of outstanding felony warrants, leading to their initial contact with him...
Fugitive found by San Augustine authorities after 6 days in hiding
Buck Carroll
Former Houston County investigator accused of using authority to commit sex crime
EAST TEXAS RED ZONE
Week 10 schedule

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 10-27-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 10-27-22
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
Another gorgeous day on tap for Thursday before a western storm brings back widespread rains for Friday
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
East Texas Kitchen Pickin' episode 7
Kitchen Pickin': Win some, lose some