Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

New district attorney sworn in for San Augustine and Sabine County

A new District Attorney for San Augustine and Sabine County was sworn in today
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Paul Robbins of San Augustine was sworn in by 273rd district court judge James Payne on Wednesday.

Robbins has had a career in law for the last 31 years. He said taking on two counties is a tremendous job and is up for the challenge.

“There’s a lot of backlogs, there’s a lot of things that are going on, a lot of moving parts… Lot of agencies and people to deal with and fortunately we have relationships with those agencies so we’re really looking forward to that.” Robbins said.

Robbins official first day was October 19 when he was appointed by Governor Abbott.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Dedmon, left, and Leslie Venegas were arrested on Oct. 14, 2022.
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
Krolczyk had a number of outstanding felony warrants, leading to their initial contact with him...
Fugitive found by San Augustine authorities after 6 days in hiding
Grand Saline PD arrest murder fugitive
Capital murder suspect arrested in Grand Saline
Buck Carroll
Former Houston County investigator accused of using authority to commit sex crime
EAST TEXAS RED ZONE
Week 10 schedule

Latest News

Daniel Nyabuto
$250K bond reduction approved for man indicted in Smith County deputy’s death
Private 1st Class John Henry Williams
World War II soldier’s dog tag found in France, returned to nephew in Longview
Oakland heights Church Request
Longview church’s zoning change request gets pushback from neighbors
St. Gregory Early Learning Center
Tyler Catholic school plans to open new early learning center in 2023