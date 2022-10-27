New district attorney sworn in for San Augustine and Sabine County

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Paul Robbins of San Augustine was sworn in by 273rd district court judge James Payne on Wednesday.

Robbins has had a career in law for the last 31 years. He said taking on two counties is a tremendous job and is up for the challenge.

“There’s a lot of backlogs, there’s a lot of things that are going on, a lot of moving parts… Lot of agencies and people to deal with and fortunately we have relationships with those agencies so we’re really looking forward to that.” Robbins said.

Robbins official first day was October 19 when he was appointed by Governor Abbott.

