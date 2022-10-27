Noel Martin murder trial begins

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The trial of a man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor began Thursday morning at the Wichita County Courthouse.

Testimony began in the murder trial of Noel Martin, where jurors started to hear from witnesses.

The jury heard from a witness of the shooting and the surgeon who treated 46-year-old Martin Jones after he was shot.

Prosecutors said Noel Martin shot the husband and father of three during an argument at the Evergreen Mobile Home community on Oct. 9, 2021. Jones died five days later at United Regional.

Defense attorneys are arguing that Noel Martin should not be charged with murder. They acknowledge Noel Martin shot the victim, but said the victim died from an unrelated medical issue, not from the gunshot wounds he received five days earlier.

At the time of the shooting, police said the victim accused Noel Martin of damaging both his house and car.

Witnesses said Noel Martin and the victim had a contentious relationship, frequently arguing and even trading punches in the past. The trial is expected to last several days. Stick with News Channel 6 for the latest developments.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.