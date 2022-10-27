East Texas Ag students show off creations, livestock at Harvest Festival

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Ag students from around East Texas are gathering this week for the 2022 Harvest Festival at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview. There were plenty of livestock shown, as well as handmade projects from trailers to teeter totters, that were built from scratch.

The Ag mechanics entries filled up half of the convention center, and one thing towered above the rest: a deer stand built by Brayden Pirtle, Reed Cooper, Aaron Amos and James Evans, all seniors at Union Grove High School.

“Wanted just the box and then one of my friends, Reed, he wanted the archery windows. So, we kind of interpreted it each; and then you know some liked to do the metal more than the others. So, we kind of all did our own part,” Brayden said.

And the teamwork made the dream work. Since the guys aren’t exactly tiny, they went for a larger stand.

“On the high side it’s eleven feet and the low side it’s ten feet,” Brayden said.

He said it was a challenge getting the angle cuts right but they only wasted one board. And how did they get the box on the legs?

“A lot of freshman,” Brayden said.

He said about twenty of them, in fact.

Sabine ISD Ag mechanics teacher Ben Swain said these projects aren’t just thrown together.

“Some of them take a full year, like some of the trailers and stuff. They had started last year after the last Harvest Fest. And then some of the smaller projects they started as soon as school started,” Swain said.

Projects will be judged by ag teachers from other parts of Texas, so they don’t know any of the students.

“So, there’s nine different classes here. And we’ve tried to place at least one project in each class,” Swain said.

Students built trailers, a chicken coop, and a swinging picnic table. But there’s a park and playground waiting to be set up with a teeter totter and a swing set. A cedar trunk that looked like a car was unique. It’s a hood that’s a trunk. And then there’s the LED table built by Kilgore junior Nick Foster.

“So, I just built a basic little wooden coffee table, but it has a twist. It has LEDs in it. And I had to program the LEDs. I can make them do anything,” Nick said.

It was the techiest thing I saw there. Some students launch careers with their creations. And some are for sale, like the light table. But if you’re thinking about hunting from that deer stand, you’ll have to make friends with the guy that bought it. That one already got away.

The Harvest Festival ends Saturday night with a public auction starting at 5 p.m. Some schools, like Sabine, will hold their own auction at the school at the end of the year. Last year they raised $58,000 for their ag class.

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with the judges for the Longview Harvest Festival baking contest and takes a look at the students' other creative constructions.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.