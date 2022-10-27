WEBXTRA: Gregg County commissioners approve mobile command vehicle purchase with ARPA funds

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas commissioners court approved a resolution toward securing a new mobile command vehicle for the sheriff’s office.

In Gregg County Commissioners’ Court, through the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, commissioners approved a resolution to use funding from ARPA toward purchasing an all-purpose mobile command vehicle. The purchase price for the unit is not to exceed $1.6 million with the county contributing 50 percent, not to exceed $800,000.

The mobile unit is needed to replace the aging and obsolete unit currently used by Gregg County. Chief Deputy Craig Harrington talks about how essential the new unit is for first responders in the event of emergencies.

