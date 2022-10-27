Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

WEBXTRA: Gregg County commissioners approve mobile command vehicle purchase with ARPA funds

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas commissioners court approved a resolution toward securing a new mobile command vehicle for the sheriff’s office.

In Gregg County Commissioners’ Court, through the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, commissioners approved a resolution to use funding from ARPA toward purchasing an all-purpose mobile command vehicle. The purchase price for the unit is not to exceed $1.6 million with the county contributing 50 percent, not to exceed $800,000.

The mobile unit is needed to replace the aging and obsolete unit currently used by Gregg County. Chief Deputy Craig Harrington talks about how essential the new unit is for first responders in the event of emergencies.

The mobile unit is needed to replace the aging and obsolete unit currently used by Gregg County. Chief Deputy Craig Harrington talks about how essential the new

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Dedmon, left, and Leslie Venegas were arrested on Oct. 14, 2022.
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
Krolczyk had a number of outstanding felony warrants, leading to their initial contact with him...
Fugitive found by San Augustine authorities after 6 days in hiding
Grand Saline PD arrest murder fugitive
Capital murder suspect arrested in Grand Saline
Buck Carroll
Former Houston County investigator accused of using authority to commit sex crime
EAST TEXAS RED ZONE
Week 10 schedule

Latest News

The mobile unit is needed to replace the aging and obsolete unit currently used by Gregg...
WEBXTRA: Gregg County commissioners approve mobile command vehicle purchase with ARPA funds
Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, is described as a black male, 6′1″ tall, 200 pounds, bald, with...
Authorities seek public’s help to find missing Timpson man
New DA for San Augustine, Sabine counties sworn in Wednesday
New district attorney sworn in for San Augustine and Sabine County
Daniel Nyabuto
$250K bond reduction approved for man indicted in Smith County deputy’s death