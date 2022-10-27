Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

THURMAN, Iowa. (KETV) – AA woman in Iowa is claiming her late father was a serial killer who murdered dozens of people years ago.

The woman also told police where the victims’ bodies were allegedly buried.

Authorities in Fremont County are now investigating the validity of her story.

Police said Lucy Studey claims her father, Donald Studey, was a serial killer who murdered somewhere between 50 and 70 people. She also claimed she helped him dump bodies in a well on their former property.

The claims have prompted authorities to investigate.

“We are actively investigating this, and who wouldn’t?” Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope said.

Aistrope said cadaver dogs were brought in after the woman shared her story.

“Cadaver dogs looked around the area,” Aistrope said. “I’m not going to say it was near the well, but they did indicate something.”

Authorities said no bodies or bones were immediately found.

Donald Studey died in 2013. An older sibling of Lucy Studey denies the claims, but authorities are still pursuing the leads with the help of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.