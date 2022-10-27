Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

A woman in Iowa came to police with the claim that her father, who died in 2013, murdered 50 to 70 people. (SOURCE: KETV)
By Jenn Sullivan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURMAN, Iowa. (KETV) – AA woman in Iowa is claiming her late father was a serial killer who murdered dozens of people years ago.

The woman also told police where the victims’ bodies were allegedly buried.

Authorities in Fremont County are now investigating the validity of her story.

Police said Lucy Studey claims her father, Donald Studey, was a serial killer who murdered somewhere between 50 and 70 people. She also claimed she helped him dump bodies in a well on their former property.

The claims have prompted authorities to investigate.

“We are actively investigating this, and who wouldn’t?” Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope said.

Aistrope said cadaver dogs were brought in after the woman shared her story.

“Cadaver dogs looked around the area,” Aistrope said. “I’m not going to say it was near the well, but they did indicate something.”

Authorities said no bodies or bones were immediately found.

Donald Studey died in 2013. An older sibling of Lucy Studey denies the claims, but authorities are still pursuing the leads with the help of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buck Carroll
Former Houston County investigator accused of using authority to commit sex crime
Shelby Dedmon, left, and Leslie Venegas were arrested on Oct. 14, 2022.
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
The truck is believed to be a total loss.
Emergency crews respond to tanker truck fire in Lufkin
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Grand Saline PD arrest murder fugitive
Capital murder suspect arrested in Grand Saline

Latest News

St. Gregory Early Learning Center
Tyler Catholic school plans to open new early learning center in 2023
Oakland heights Church Request
Longview church’s zoning change request gets pushback from neighbors
Krolczyk had a number of outstanding felony warrants, leading to their initial contact with him...
Fugitive found by San Augustine authorities after 6 days in hiding
Sketchers says they escorted rapper Ye from their Los Angeles building after he showed up...
Kanye West escorted out of Skechers office after showing up unannounced
KTRE Facebook weather 8:50-9 p.m.