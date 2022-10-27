Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas holds hiring event as employment rate improves

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Employment rates in Deep East Texas are following an improving trend seen across Texas.

Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas has data that shows the unemployment rate for each county: how many people are employed as well as unemployed and the number of people in the workforce.

Executive Director of Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas Mark Durand said the unemployment rate decrased for all the counties they cover from August to September.

“With the number of job openings, we see our labor force numbers increasing, so we have seen a decline in the month of September from the month of August. Between the months of July and August, we saw a slight increase, but we saw the numbers decrease in September,” Durand said.

The following table shows the unemployment rates for several Deep East Texas counties between 2021 and 2022.

County Sept. 2021 Sept. 2022 Angelina 5.9% 4.5% Nacogdoches 4.9% 4.0% Polk 7.1% 5.7% Sabine 8.3% 6.9% Trinity 6.7% 5.3%

“September of 2021 the unemployment for Deep East Texas was 6.3%, so that’s a decrease to 4.9% of 1.4%. It shows that our employers are still continuing to hire,” Durand said.

The state of Texas as a whole had an unemployment rate of 5.1% last September, and this year it’s at 3.8%.

“We know that jobs in Texas continue to grow. Our economic developers in Nacogdoches and Lufkin continue to recruit employers, and as they continue to do that, it will put people to work and will have an effect on our unemployment number decreasing,” Durand said.

Workforce Solutions is having a hiring event next Thursday in Nacogdoches from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first hour is dedicated to veterans and their families only, but after that the event is open to the general public.

For more information about this event,

