Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

8 found dead after house fire in Tulsa area; homicide feared

Eight people were found dead in suspected homicides Thursday after a fire was extinguished at a...
Eight people were found dead in suspected homicides Thursday after a fire was extinguished at a Tulsa-area house, police said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Eight people were found dead Thursday after a fire was extinguished at a Tulsa-area house, and police said they were investigating the deaths as homicides.

The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Thursday in a quiet residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

Broken Arrow police said the fire and the deaths were being investigated as homicides, but they didn’t believe an immediate threat to the public existed.

Police spokesman Ethan Hutchins said the scene was complex “with a lot of moving parts,” so no other information was being released immediately.

“Understandably, this is a shock to Broken Arrow. It’s a safe city. Broken Arrow doesn’t have this kind of situation every day,” Hutchins said.

Broken Arrow is Tulsa’s biggest suburb, with almost 115,000 residents.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was assisting in the investigation, he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Dedmon, left, and Leslie Venegas were arrested on Oct. 14, 2022.
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
Krolczyk had a number of outstanding felony warrants, leading to their initial contact with him...
Fugitive found by San Augustine authorities after 6 days in hiding
Grand Saline PD arrest murder fugitive
Capital murder suspect arrested in Grand Saline
Buck Carroll
Former Houston County investigator accused of using authority to commit sex crime
Roy Grant Wagner, 42
Man indicted in crash that killed Livingston High School senior

Latest News

Broughton Rec Center Tour
Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center almost open to public
Longview Fall Harvest Festival
Longview Fall Harvest Fest
Mobile Command Unit
Gregg County commissioners approve mobile command vehicle purchase with ARPA funds
Texas Political Shift
UT Tyler professors publish book on Texas’ changing political landscape
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs